Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India
A high intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India on Friday night.According to the National Centre for Sesimology, the epicentre of the quake was Amritsar.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 10.34 pm, it added. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. PTI PR SUN VSD ZMNPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:09 IST
A high intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India on Friday night.
According to the National Centre for Sesimology, the epicentre of the quake was Amritsar.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 10.34 pm, it added. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- National Centre for Sesimology
- Amritsar
- India
ALSO READ
Fire at factory in northwest Delhi
Delhi police keep a watch on Khalistan-related Twitter accounts
Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls down Bangla Tigers in stupendous run chase
Fire breaks out at toy-making unit in Delhi's Indralok area
Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea in UAPA case