Left Menu

Strong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage

The U.S Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9 and centred 35 km (55 miles) west of Tajikistan in central Asia. Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:44 IST
Strong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Strong tremors were felt in northern India and Pakistan on Friday and many residents ran out of their homes, witnesses said. The U.S Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9 and centred 35 km (55 miles) west of Tajikistan in central Asia.

Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A witness also reported a wall collapse near the northern Indian city of Amritsar, but there were no reports of casualties. G. Suresh, a senior scientist at the IMD, told Reuters there were two earthquakes within 10 minutes in Tajikistan and Sichuan, China. An Indian government monitor had earlier said the quake was centred near Amritsar.

"The seismic waves have been mixed up in data monitoring," he said. Tremors were felt across Pakistan including the capital, Islamabad, and northwestern Peshawar, and even as far as the eastern city of Lahore, which borders India.

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, where a 2005 earthquake wreaked serious destruction, there was mass panic, according to witnesses and many rushed out of their homes in fear. "I thought it's the same like what had hit us in 2005. My children started crying," said Asif Maqbool, a resident in Madina Market, a neighbourhood of Muzaffarabad that was almost flattened in the 2005 quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-We're ticking the boxes, says France coach Galthie after Ireland win

France claimed their first win in Dublin in a decade by beating Ireland 15-13 in the Six Nations on Sunday, but coach Fabien Galthie said the achievement was nothing more than a stepping stone to a greater goal.Les Bleus, back in the mix si...

Myanmar residents report internet outage after another day of mass protest

Myanmar residents reported an internet outage in the early hours of Monday after another day of mass protests against a military coup on Feb. 1 that overthrew the civilian government.All four major telecommunications networks were inaccessi...

Gujarat CM faints on stage at poll rally, flown to Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally forupcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, followingwhich he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital,BJP leaders said.Rupani, 64, ...

Eleven killed in rebel raids on Congo's second city, say local authorities

Eleven people, including one child, were killed in Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday when rebels attacked two military posts in the southeastern mining hub of Lubumbashi, local authorities said. Government forces were able to repel the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021