Partly cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Sunday

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning, with the visibility dropping to 50 metres at Safdarjung and 250 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, MeT officials said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

The MeT department has predicted a partly cloud sky with ''dense to very dense fog'' on Sunday morning.

''The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' the official said. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''very poor'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 331 at 6 pm, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality and weather forecasting system, SAFAR.

SAFAR has predicted the AQI to be around 343 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)