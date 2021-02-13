Left Menu

Earthquake shakes Armenia''s capital

PTI | Yerevan | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:00 IST
Earthquake shakes Armenia''s capital

An earthquake shook the Armenian capital on Saturday, prompting residents to flee buildings into the streets in fear of an aftershock.

No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported; local news reports said items were knocked off shelves in stores. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake's magnitude was 4.7 and its epicenter was 13 kilometers (8 miles) south of the capital Yerevan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

