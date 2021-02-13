Left Menu

Five elephants die within 13 days in Odisha's Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:13 IST
Five elephants die within 13 days in Odisha's Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five elephants have died within a gap of 13 days inside Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district of Odisha, officials said.

All the carcasses were found near water bodies, they said.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sashi Palsaid, the elephant deaths were due to some bacterial infection.

''The water bodies in the sanctuary may have been infected,'' he said.

Divisional Forest Officer, Kalahandi (South Division), Ashok Kumar said, stagnant water is being treated with bleaching powder to avoid further spread and water samples have been collected from different spots for testing.

The DFO said that experts from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Odisha University ofAgriculture and Technology (OUAT), have arrived in the protected area for conducting field analysis.

''Villagers have been advised not to allow their cattle inside the forest as it is suspected that the water bodies may be contaminated,'' Kumar said.

The latest jumbo death was reported on Saturday when an adult elephant died near a waterbody in the sanctuary.

Though the animal was found alive on Friday, it died during the day due to septicaemia, an official said.

The first death was reported on February 1 when carcass of a jumbo was found near Tentulipada village inside the sanctuary. Post-mortem examination revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. The next three deaths were reported from near Ghusurigudi nullah.

The lab test of the first elephant carcass conducted in the Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT, in Bhubaneswarrevealed that the death was due to hemorrhage septicaemia, the DFO said.

Animals that come in contact with infected water or soil contract the disease in which respiratory tracts and lungs are affected, leading to severe pneumonia.

The forest staff have been directed to conduct a field survey and track elephant herds, the DFO said.

''It is not yet known whether other wild animals are also affected,'' Kumar said.

Spread over an area of 175 square km, KarlapatWildlife Sanctuary is home to elephants, tigers, leopards, sambars, barking deer, mouse deer, a wide variety of birds like green munia, great eared-nightjar, and various types of reptiles.

Death of another elephant calf in nearby Nakatideulaforest under Rairakhol division in Sambalpur on Saturday has also triggered panic among the locals.

Experts suspect anthrax to be the cause of the death of the elephant calf.

Flesh and blood samples of the dead animal have been sent to the OUAT for laboratory examination, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings and triggering widespread blackouts, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The e...

COVID-19: US says China must make available data from outbreak’s earliest days

The US on Saturday demanded that China must make available its COVID-19 data from the earliest days of the outbreak to the world to better understand the pandemic and prepare for the next one.China reported the first COVID-19 case in the ce...

PM lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shahs address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his wonderful speech was extensive in detail and highlighted the governments efforts f...

Rescuers boring wider hole in tunnel; Temporary lake on Rishi Ganga starts releasing water

A temporary lake formed at river Rishi Ganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region, while rescuers on Saturday began boring a wider and deeper hole into the tunnel at the flood-ravaged Tapovan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021