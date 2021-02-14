PM launches several crores worth projects in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu.

At a grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here, he flagged off the 9.01 km service from Washermanpet to WimcoNagar in North Chennai, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.

Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai BeachAttipattufourth line and the Railway electrification of VillupuramCuddaloreMayiladuturaiThanjavur/Mayiladuturai Tiruvarur Single Line Sections.

He also laid the foundation stone for the DiscoveryCampus of IIT Madras, which will be built at nearby Thaiyur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase over an area of 2 lakh sqm and the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System.

