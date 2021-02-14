Left Menu

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:51 IST
PM launches several crores worth projects in TN
Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai BeachAttipattufourth line and the Railway electrification of VillupuramCuddalore-Mayiladuturai Thanjavur-Mayiladuturai-TiruvarurSingle Line Sections. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu.

At a grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here, he flagged off the 9.01 km service from Washermanpet to WimcoNagar in North Chennai, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.

Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai BeachAttipattufourth line and the Railway electrification of VillupuramCuddalore-Mayiladuturai Thanjavur-Mayiladuturai-TiruvarurSingle Line Sections.

He also laid the foundation stone for the DiscoveryCampus of IIT Madras, which will be built at nearby Thaiyur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase over an area of 2 lakh sqm and the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief MinisterK Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other cabinet members, senior leaders of ruling AIADMK M Thambidurai, K PMunusamy and leaders from alliance parties participated in the event.

The venue, the sprawling Nehru Stadium premises, and the entire Periamet neighbourhood in the heart of the city came under a three-layered security blanket.

Traffic diversions and heavy deployment of police personnel were made as part of security measures for the prime minister's brief visit.

Several youngsters at the venue sported T-shirt shailing the chief minister and many from the audience raised slogans praising Modi and Palaniswami.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the airport here and then flew in a chopper to INS Adyar from where he drove to the function venue.

All along the way, a good number of supporters and the public turned up to greet the Prime Minister as artistes played traditional musical instruments to welcome him.

Modi waved at the people who waited on the kerb to have a glimpse of the leader.

At the event, Modi, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to the portraits of late chief ministers M G Ramachandran (AIADMK founder) and J Jayalalithaa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: 5.3 Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement

Voting has started in Spains northeastern Catalonia on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election that will test the regions secessionist movement.Salvador Illa, who was in charge of Spains coronavirus re...

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.The mo...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extensionand laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructureprojects in different sectors, including railways, in TamilNadu, describing them as symb...

Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodia on Sunday alleged the Congress fights elections tohelp the BJP win, and asserted the main contest in theupcoming local body polls in Gujarat is between the ruling BJPand the Aam Aadmi Party.Talking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021