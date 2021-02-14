Maha: 2 dead as car falls into well, 2nd incident in 3 days

A woman and her five-year-olddaughter were killed after their car fell into a well inJamwadi in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Sunday morning, thesecond such instance involving vehicles falling into the wellin a span of three days, police said.

Aarti Fandade (35) and her daughter Mahi were killed,while her one-and-half-year-old daughter, husband Gopal andone more occupant identified as Jay Wankhede (17) survived,said Inspector Yashwant Bagul.

''The one-and-half-year-old was flung out of the carwhen it was plunging into the well, while Gopal Fandade andJay Wankhede managed to come out of the well. They areresidents of Manora in Washim and were coming from Aurangabad.

The incident took place around 5am,'' the inspector added.

On Friday night, youths identified as Shaikh AbdulMannan and Azhar Qureshi died after their car fell into thewell.

After Sunday's incident, people in the area blockedthe road by the well in protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)