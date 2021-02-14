Left Menu

Govt eases curbs on steel for highway construction to reduce cost

The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.In view of the increase in steel prices, which can impact the cost of building national highways, Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had suggested the need to re-look at all conditions which could be restrictive, without impacting the quality of material used for highway construction.With this step, the supplier base for steel used in the construction of national highways would increase, leading to more competition and better price discovery by the markets, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 19:24 IST
Govt eases curbs on steel for highway construction to reduce cost

Doing away with restrictive conditions for use of steel in highways construction, the government on Sunday announced that all kinds of steel will be allowed for highways provided these meet the quality parameters.

Earlier, the contract provisions required use of steel produced by primary/integrated steel producers only. The move is aimed at ensuring cost reduction in highways construction using steel.

''The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued orders that all steel – whether produced from ore, billets, pellets or melting of scrap - would be allowed to be used for National Highway construction, as long as it meets the standards required for specific grades of steel,'' the Ministry said in a statement. The steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.

In view of the increase in steel prices, which can impact the cost of building national highways, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had suggested the need to re-look at all conditions which could be restrictive, without impacting the quality of material used for highway construction.

With this step, the supplier base for steel used in the construction of national highways would increase, leading to more competition and better price discovery by the markets, the statement said. This is also part of the continuous effort by the Minister to reduce costs through use of new technology, reducing restrictions on suppliers and making the procurement system transparent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia

An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said. Bosnias Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty. Bosnian media reported that a ...

Rahul Gandhi takes advice from Arabic speaking people: Himanta

Senior Assam minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that Congress leader RahulGandhi takes advice from Arabic speaking people, apparentlyhinting at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and that is why hisfirst election rally in the state was...

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritize older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign.Mexico is also expectin...

Poles rush to ski, drink and party as COVID-restrictions eased

Dancing, drinking and fighting marked the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in Poland over the weekend as tourists, many without masks, let off steam in the ski resort of Zakopane. Poland allowed ski slopes to reopen from Friday for a tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021