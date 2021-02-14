Left Menu

3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradeshs Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The earthquakes epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-02-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 19:28 IST
An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.

