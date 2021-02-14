Maha should slash fuel prices like Assam: Raosaheb Danve

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government should follow the example of the Assam government and slash the prices of fuel, Union minister and BJP MP Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.

The Assam government has withdrawn an additional cesson petrol and diesel, making the fuel cheaper by Rs 5 perlitre, especially at a time when fuel prices have beentouching new highs across the country.

''Like the Assam government, the Maharashtra governmentshould also slash the prices of fuel by reducing taxes onpetrol and diesel, which will provide relief to the people,''the BJP MP said.

Seeking to defend the BJP-led government at the Centreamidst criticism over the rising prices of fuel, the MoS forConsumer Affairs also said the rates of petrol and diesel arelinked to the international market and not decided in a UnionBudget.

''The taxes earned by the government from fuel are usedfor the public welfare,'' he added.

In view of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government'sorder toning down the celebrations to mark the forthcomingbirth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Danve saidno restrictions should be imposed.

He said a good amount has been allocated forMaharashtra in the Union Budget 2021-22.

''Allocation of funds for schemes related to health,farming etc. will prove beneficial for Maharashtra,'' he said.

Danve said Rs 350 crore has been spent on the ongoingdry port project in his Lok Sabha constituency, Jalna.

''The railway track for goods trains to connect to thedry port is being laid. There is no need to give more fundsfor this project. We are planning to make this projectoperational this year,'' the Union minister said while replyingto a query.

The proposed dry port will come up near Aurangabad inMarathwada region of Maharashtra.

