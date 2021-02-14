'Moderate' fog in Delhi

A blanket of fog covered Delhi on Sunday morning, with the city recording a minimum 8.6 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said. The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, they said.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast dense fog on Monday morning.

''The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' the official said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''very poor'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 342 at 7 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe'', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

