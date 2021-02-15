Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against 'love jihad' in the state.

He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.

''We are going to bring a lawagainst love jihad in theAssembly. Such activities being done in the name of love jihadwill not be tolerated...The BJP government will bring strictlaws against love jihad in the coming days,'' he said.

In the recent past, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedom laws tostop conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulentmeans.

Rupani said his government has also framed strict lawsagainst 'gunda' (anti-social) elements and land grabbers withprovisions of up to 10 and 14 years of imprisonment to protectthe interests of the common man.

''In the past Assembly sessions, our government hadcome up with stringent laws. We have made an Act againstgundas. To ensure that such elements do not cause trouble tothe common man and get strict punishment of 10 years, webrought the Act.

''We also came up with the Land Grabbing (Prohibition)Act so that people do not enter others' land and take overothers' property using bogus documents. We brought this lawwith a provision of 14 years of punishment,'' he said.

The chief minister added that the BJP government atthe Centre has fulfilled the promises made to the peopleregarding construction of Ram temple, scrapping of Article370, and took revenge for Pulwama by launching an air strike.

According to Rupani, Gujarat will witness a ''goldenage of development'' when the BJP rules ''from panchayat to theParliament''.

''This is the golden time for Gujarat because the Modigovernment at the Centre gives us whatever we ask for. Theprevious Congress-led Union government did not allow us toopen the gates of the Narmada dam. But Modi gave permissionwithin 17 days, which opened up the gates of development,'' hesaid.

''The BJP government in Delhi, Gujarat, in the citiesand villages...when the BJP rules from panchayat toParliament, then there will be a golden age for thedevelopment of the state,'' he said.

He also promised metro trains in Vadodara and othercities of the state.

The state government will work towards addressing theissue of recurring floods in Vishwamitri river that affectsVadodara city, he said.

''We are going ahead with the mantra of development.

Roads, gutter lines, streetlights are our responsibility. Butto make cities modern, we are constructing overbridges. Thebiggest overbridge in the state is being constructed inVadodara at a cost of Rs 250 crore,'' he said.

''We will also resolve the issue of drinking water andflooding in Vishwamitri river...We are going to start metrotrains in all the cities. They have started in Ahmedabad,Gandhinagar and Surat. Now, we will also start metro trains inVadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar,'' he said.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat arescheduled on February 21.