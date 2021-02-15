Left Menu

Fire in Aarey forest, dousing operation on, no injury reported

A fire broke out in the thicket in Aarey Colony area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, and three firefighting vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing it, an official said. There is no report of any injury or damage to property from the fire that started in the grass banks near Royal PalmsSociety and Royal Palms Hotel inside what is a major green lung of the metropolis, a fire brigade official said. The blaze started around 240 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in the thicket in Aarey Colony area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, and three firefighting vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing it, an official said.

There is no report of any injury or damage to property from the fire that started in the grass banks near Royal PalmsSociety and Royal Palms Hotel inside what is a major green lung of the metropolis, a fire brigade official said.

''The blaze started around 2:40 pm. Efforts are on to douse it. The cause is yet unknown,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

