Left Menu

SRL Diagnostics inks pact with Mayo Clinic Laboratories

These tests include tests like gene testing, tests to diagnose rare disease, among others.SRL Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic Laboratories have a long-standing collaboration of more than two decades and this new agreement is a further expansion of the relationship, SRL Diagnostics said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:30 IST
SRL Diagnostics inks pact with Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Representative image Image Credit:

SRL Diagnostics on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the US-based Mayo Clinic Laboratories to further collaborate on research, training, co-hosting seminars, conferences, and symposia around esoteric tests.

As the world grapples with the fallout of the pandemic, the need to focus on upskilling, technology optimization, and clinical knowledge is imperative within the medical fraternity, SRL Diagnostics said in a statement.

The prime areas of educational symposia include laboratory analysis for Neurology, Oncology, Hematology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, and Inborn errors of metabolism, it added.

''In the globalized environment, having exposure to health practices in other parts of the world is an asset for medical professionals. Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic Laboratories will only empower physicians in India in augmenting the quality of patient care to a very high level,'' SRL Diagnostics CEO Anand K said.

Esoteric tests are specialized tests that are not usually performed in a routine lab. These tests include tests like gene testing, tests to diagnose rare diseases, among others.

SRL Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic Laboratories have a long-standing collaboration of more than two decades and this new agreement is a further expansion of the relationship, SRL Diagnostics said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seals stage a comeback on France's northern coast

Crowds of seals lie on the sand, some wriggling towards the water, on the northern French coast where they are staging a comeback. Drone images show around 250 wild grey seals, adults and cubs, frolicking at low tide near the town of Marck....

HC dismisses plea of dentist for criminal prosecution of NCB chief

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea by a dentist seeking directions to the Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and CBI to investigate and launch criminal prosecution on his complaint against Narcotics Control Bureau NCB chief...

Amazon had asked for $40mn as compensation for RIL deal: Future Group

Amazon had asked for USD 40 million around Rs 290.41 crore in compensation from Future Group for the deal with Reliance Industries, and Amazons claim of not being informed of the deal is incorrect, documents submitted to the emergency arbit...

South Africa to tour Ireland in July

Cricket South Africa CSA on Monday confirmed that the Proteas will embark on a historic first full limited-overs tour of Ireland in July 2021. The matches are scheduled to be played as from July 11-25 and will comprise of three ODIs that wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021