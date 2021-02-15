SRL Diagnostics inks pact with Mayo Clinic Laboratories

SRL Diagnostics on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the US-based Mayo Clinic Laboratories to further collaborate on research, training, co-hosting seminars, conferences, and symposia around esoteric tests.

As the world grapples with the fallout of the pandemic, the need to focus on upskilling, technology optimization, and clinical knowledge is imperative within the medical fraternity, SRL Diagnostics said in a statement.

The prime areas of educational symposia include laboratory analysis for Neurology, Oncology, Hematology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, and Inborn errors of metabolism, it added.

''In the globalized environment, having exposure to health practices in other parts of the world is an asset for medical professionals. Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic Laboratories will only empower physicians in India in augmenting the quality of patient care to a very high level,'' SRL Diagnostics CEO Anand K said.

Esoteric tests are specialized tests that are not usually performed in a routine lab. These tests include tests like gene testing, tests to diagnose rare diseases, among others.

SRL Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic Laboratories have a long-standing collaboration of more than two decades and this new agreement is a further expansion of the relationship, SRL Diagnostics said.

