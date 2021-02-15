Shah to attended MP PMAY event through video conference

Shah to attended MP PMAY event through video conferencePTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a housewarming ceremony virtually on Tuesdayfor one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under thePradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
The 'Griha Pravesham' event is scheduled to start at11am in Minto Hall here, an official said.
''Shah will participate via video conference and alongwith Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will interact withbeneficiaries,'' he said.
In September last year, two lakh houses under PMAYwere dedicated at an event which was attended virtually byPrime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- PMAY
- thePradhan
- Yojana
- PMAYwere
- Madhya
- Amit Shahwill
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Countrywide over 50 crore mandays were created under 'Garib Rojgar Yojana' for migrant workers returning home, but it did not happen in Bengal, claims Union Minister Smriti Irani at rally.
Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, poor and needy women will be made self-reliant: Khattar
Provision to double councillors' fund; restart Atal Aahar Yojana: LoH on SDMC Budget