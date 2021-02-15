Shah to attended MP PMAY event through video conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a housewarming ceremony virtually on Tuesdayfor one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under thePradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The 'Griha Pravesham' event is scheduled to start at11am in Minto Hall here, an official said.

''Shah will participate via video conference and alongwith Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will interact withbeneficiaries,'' he said.

In September last year, two lakh houses under PMAYwere dedicated at an event which was attended virtually byPrime Minister Narendra Modi.

