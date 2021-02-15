Left Menu

Kerala CM launches first phase of 520 km-long waterway

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:14 IST
Kerala CM launches first phase of 520 km-long waterway
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Marking a new chapterin Kerala's transport and tourism sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched the first phase of a520-km-long national waterway.

Vijayan inaugurated the 310 km first phase of theinland waterway, by travelling a 11 KM stretch from Veli toKadinamkulam onboard a 24-seater solar-powered boat.

The rejuvenated waterway is from Veli here toChavakkad in Thrissur district through Kollam and Kottapuram.

Vijayan claimed sincehis government came to power, aboom could be seen in the transport sector.

''The change is reflected in the road, air and watertransportation sectors of the state.We have opened up newpossibilities with this waterway.'' ''By connecting Bekal in the north to Kovalam in thesouth of Kerala, a relatively low cost and pollution freetransport facility will become a reality in the state,''Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan said the government had classified canals andbridges in southern Kerala and the Malabar region in order tomodernise and developthe waterways in three phases.

''In the first phase, the existing canals were deepenedto make it passable.As part of the second phase, encroachmentswill be removed and the width will be increased by the end of2022.'' Construction of the west coast canal and feedercanals will be done in Phase 3, which will be completed in2025, he added.

He said the government has taken steps to preventwaste being dumped into the waterways and municipalities havea major role in preventing it.

''CCTVs are being installed, fences are being erectedand steps are being taken to create awareness among the peopleto protect the waterways,'' Vijayan said.

The solar boat, in which the chief minister travelled,was indigenously manufactured for Cochin International AirportLtd (CIAL) and recently arrived here from Kochi.

Trial runs were held on the Veli-Kadinamkulam stretchof the Parvathy Puthanar on Saturday.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Washington says "eager" to work with new WTO DG

The U.S. delegate to the World Trade Organization said on Monday he was eager to work with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was appointed director-general by consensus at a closed-door meeting.The United States is committed to working closely with D...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

Two drug peddlers werearrested in Odishas Jajpur district after 10 gram of brownsugar worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession, policesaid on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnellaunched a search operation at Panik...

Variants-wary Germany turns back 5,000 at border

German authorities say police have turned back some 5,000 people at the countrys borders with the Czech Republic and Austrias Tyrol region since tight controls were introduced on Sunday.Germany imposed checks to slow the spread of the Briti...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

Congos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021