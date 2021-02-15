Kerala CM launches first phase of 520 km-long waterway

Marking a new chapterin Kerala's transport and tourism sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched the first phase of a520-km-long national waterway.

Vijayan inaugurated the 310 km first phase of theinland waterway, by travelling a 11 KM stretch from Veli toKadinamkulam onboard a 24-seater solar-powered boat.

The rejuvenated waterway is from Veli here toChavakkad in Thrissur district through Kollam and Kottapuram.

Vijayan claimed sincehis government came to power, aboom could be seen in the transport sector.

''The change is reflected in the road, air and watertransportation sectors of the state.We have opened up newpossibilities with this waterway.'' ''By connecting Bekal in the north to Kovalam in thesouth of Kerala, a relatively low cost and pollution freetransport facility will become a reality in the state,''Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan said the government had classified canals andbridges in southern Kerala and the Malabar region in order tomodernise and developthe waterways in three phases.

''In the first phase, the existing canals were deepenedto make it passable.As part of the second phase, encroachmentswill be removed and the width will be increased by the end of2022.'' Construction of the west coast canal and feedercanals will be done in Phase 3, which will be completed in2025, he added.

He said the government has taken steps to preventwaste being dumped into the waterways and municipalities havea major role in preventing it.

''CCTVs are being installed, fences are being erectedand steps are being taken to create awareness among the peopleto protect the waterways,'' Vijayan said.

The solar boat, in which the chief minister travelled,was indigenously manufactured for Cochin International AirportLtd (CIAL) and recently arrived here from Kochi.

Trial runs were held on the Veli-Kadinamkulam stretchof the Parvathy Puthanar on Saturday.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)