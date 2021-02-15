Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:27 IST
Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable andegg curry for Rs 5.

''The government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 (perplate) while people will get it at Rs 5,'' Banerjee said.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pmto 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywherein the state gradually, the chief minister said.

''I will go and taste it one day,'' Banerjee said.

People will get the meal on a first-come-first-servebasis.

''This is a unique idea. We had announced this schemein the budget and managed to launch it within eight days,'' shesaid thanking officials of various departments for making itpossible within such a short time.

The state government has allotted Rs 1,00-crore forthe scheme, said Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congresssupremo.

''It started on an experimental basis and there may beinitial hiccups,'' Banerjee said.

On the first day, Maa kitchens started functioning ata few places in Kolkata and districts such as Malda, DakshinDinajpur, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had in September lastyear launched a similar initiative named -- 'Didir Rannaghar'in the state to provide meals at Rs 5 to migrant workers wholost their jobs during the lockdown.

The assembly election is due in the state in April-May.

