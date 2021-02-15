MP: Toddler bitten by stray dogs dies during treatment

An 18-month-old girl whowas bitten by stray dogs on Saturday while she was playingoutside her house here in Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to herinjuries at a local hospital on Monday, police said.

The toddler died while she was undergoing treatmentfor multiple bites of some stray dogs at the governmentmedical college and hospital, Madhotal police station InchargeReena Pandey said.

The deceased girl, identified as Deepali, was playingoutside her house in Kathonda locality when some strays bither, inflicting severe injuries to her stomach, she said.

''On hearing Deepali's cries, her mother rescued herfrom the canines,'' Pandey said.

The toddler's body has been handed over to her familymembers after postmortem.

