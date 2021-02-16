Left Menu

"Excessive" liquor consumption caused death of 4: Minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:01 IST
"Excessive" liquor consumption caused death of 4: Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home MinisterNarottam Mishra on Monday said ''excessive'' consumption ofalcohol led to the death of four people in Chhatarpurdistrict.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra said the deaths werewas not caused by spurious alcohol and liquor mafia of thestate was not involved in the incident.

Mishra said police investigation into the incident hasfound that the liquor consumed by the deceased had come fromUttar Pradesh, which borders Chhatarpur district.

The minister said the cause of all four deaths was''excessive consumption'' of alcohol.

Four people died after consuming country liquor inChhatarpur district last week, police said on Monday.

Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at theplace of one Shital Ahirwar (60) in Paretha village, about 55km from the district headquarters, Chhatarpur Superintendentof Police Sachin Sharma told PTI.

They bought liquor from a shop located in neighbouringUttar Pradesh and consumed it, he said.

Later four people, all Dalits, died while anotherperson fell ill, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021