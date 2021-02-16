"Excessive" liquor consumption caused death of 4: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home MinisterNarottam Mishra on Monday said ''excessive'' consumption ofalcohol led to the death of four people in Chhatarpurdistrict.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra said the deaths werewas not caused by spurious alcohol and liquor mafia of thestate was not involved in the incident.

Mishra said police investigation into the incident hasfound that the liquor consumed by the deceased had come fromUttar Pradesh, which borders Chhatarpur district.

The minister said the cause of all four deaths was''excessive consumption'' of alcohol.

Four people died after consuming country liquor inChhatarpur district last week, police said on Monday.

Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at theplace of one Shital Ahirwar (60) in Paretha village, about 55km from the district headquarters, Chhatarpur Superintendentof Police Sachin Sharma told PTI.

They bought liquor from a shop located in neighbouringUttar Pradesh and consumed it, he said.

Later four people, all Dalits, died while anotherperson fell ill, Sharma said.

