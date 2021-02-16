Left Menu

Acropolis covered by rare snow as cold snap hits Athens

A thick blanket of snow covered Greece's ancient Acropolis on Tuesday as a cold spell swept through Athens, cutting power cables, disrupting travel and halting COVID-19 vaccinations. Athens, which is in full lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases and where half of Greece's population of 11 million lives, had to temporarily halt COVID-19 vaccinations, authorities said. Meteorologists forecast the cold front to subside by the end of the week.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:21 IST
A thick blanket of snow covered Greece's ancient Acropolis on Tuesday as a cold spell swept through Athens, cutting power cables, disrupting travel and halting COVID-19 vaccinations. Greece has seen the heaviest snowfall in over a decade since Saturday, with temperatures plunging to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the north and rare snow falling over Athens, even on its beaches.

Across the capital, streets buried in snow were closed to traffic. Norwegian ambassador Frode Overland Andersen posted a photograph of a colleague arriving to work in skis. On the southern coast, tall palm trees and sunbeds were draped in white.

Several Athens neighborhoods were hit by power cuts triggered by trees collapsing on power lines, the grid operator said. Two train routes from the capital were also disrupted. Athens, which is in full lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases and where half of Greece's population of 11 million lives, had to temporarily halt COVID-19 vaccinations, authorities said.

Meteorologists forecast the cold front to subside by the end of the week. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

