Left Menu

IFFCO contributes Rs 2.51 cr for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:51 IST
IFFCO contributes Rs 2.51 cr for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 2.51 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

A cheque of Rs 2.51 crore was handed over to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), part of the RSS-led ideological family.

''This contribution has been made by IFFCO family in good faith,'' IFFCO said in a statement.

IFFCO Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai handed over the cheque in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body in charge of Ram Temple construction.

Separately, IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi donated personally Rs 1.51 lakh for the temple construction.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has mandated the VHP to collect funds for the temple's construction. The nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Tennis-Tsitsipas attains 'nirvana' on court to take down Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas credited his stellar comeback win against Rafa Nadal in Wednesdays Australian Open quarter-final to his peace of mind, saying he had attained a state of nirvana during the match despite falling back by two sets. For the f...

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021