Switzerland plans cautious easing of pandemic lockdown from March

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland plans to make its first "cautious steps" towards ending its coronavirus lockdown next month, the government said on Wednesday, contrasting with neighbours that are sticking with many restrictions. In the first step, shops, museums and libraries are due to reopen from March 1. Zoos, gardens and sports facilities will also be reopened, with a final decision to come on Feb. 24.

Ministers have been caught being caught between health experts supporting stricter limits and struggling businesses calling for a reopening, but a easing in the number of infections has allowed the government to change course. "The efforts of the last few months are now paying off, the population has been very disciplined," said Health Minister Alain Berset.

Switzerland's reopening contrasts with neighbouring Austria which will decide on March 1 on a potential loosening of pandemic restrictions that happen around Easter, at the earliest. "We're taking a risk, but we think that's acceptable as long as everybody plays along," Berset told a press conference in Bern.

Additional easing from April 1 could follow if infections remain low, he added. Measures to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic will push Switzerland into a 15.8 billion Swiss franc ($17.59 billion) deficit for 2020, due mainly to higher spending and lower tax receipts.

Still, the government said it would expand its spending to deal with the pandemic, which has so far claimed 9,128 lives. It has decided to expand support package for large companies hit hard by the crisis, ramping up a compensation scheme to 10 billion francs, from 5 billion francs previously. ($1 = 0.8981 Swiss francs)

