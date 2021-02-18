Cong wins Mohali municipal corporation
The ruling Congress in Punjab on Thursday won the Mohali municipal corporation with the ruling party registering victory in 35 out of the 50 wards.
The counting for 47 wards has so far been completed. The Congress has won 35 wards while the Independents have bagged 12 wards, they said.
The counting on remaining wards was underway, they said.
Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's brother Amarjeet Singh Sidhu won from ward number 10 of the Mohali MC.
Counting of votes for the Mohali municipal corporation was taken up on Thursday. It was delayed because of a repoll at two booths.
The ruling Congress on Wednesday swept the urban body polls in Punjab, winning six municipal corporations, emerging as the largest party in Moga municipal corporation and bagging most of the 109 municipal council and nagar panchayats.
