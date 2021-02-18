Left Menu

Jerusalem woke up to the rare experience of seeing its holy sites covered in snow on Thursday, with the Dome of the Rock and the Western Wall under a layer of white after an overnight snowstorm. Before dawn children were up hurling snowballs at each other outside the Old City gates, as the faithful trudged to sites holy to Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:46 IST
Jerusalem's Old City turns white after rare snowfall
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Before dawn children were up hurling snowballs at each other outside the Old City gates, as the faithful trudged to sites holy to Judaism, Islam and Christianity. The snowstorm began on Wednesday evening, leading the authorities to shut down public transportation and block the main road to Jerusalem.

But as it eased overnight the municipality said it would resume services, and people even drove to see the spectacle. "We came in from Tel Aviv to play in the snow," said Ben Miller. "It's a rare occasion that we get snow in Jerusalem. The last time, I think, was 2013."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

