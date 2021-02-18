'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief

'Metroman' E Sreedharan,a much-admired technocrat who is credited with changing theface of public transport system in the country, will join theBJP giving a boost to the saffron party ahead of the Assemblypolls in Kerala The entry of Sreedharan into politics through theBJP was announced by state party chief K Surendran at a pressconference here on Thursday.

Surendran said the official function of hisjoining the party will be held during its two-week long VijayaYatra commencing on February 21 from Kasargod toThiruvananthapuram to ''expose the misrule'' of the present LDFgovernment and previous dispensation led by UDF and preparethe party's ground for the Assembly elections likely to beheld in the month of April.

Sreedharan said he was joining the BJP to ensurejustice for the people of Kerala who were being deprived ofthe fruits of development due to the self-centric attitude ofthe present CPI(M)-led LDF government.

The 88-year old Sreedharan, who played a major role inexecuting Kerala's ambitious Kochi metro rail project, alsosaid he would contest the Assembly polls if the party decidesso.

The constituency will be decided by the BJP, he added.

Hitting out at the present LDF government, Sreedharansaid that they could not provide better administration to thepeople of the state.

The much-admired engineer who had won accolades forfinishing the Delhi Metro project within budget and on timesaid the interest of the party (CPI-M) prevails over thepeople's interest in the state.

Sreedharan, who was entrusted by the stategovernment with the task to reconstruct a now defunct flyoverin Kochi, is unlikely to cooperate with the further projectsof the state government.

Earlier, Surendran said the BJP would like to fieldSreedharan as a candidate in the Assembly polls.

''We will place this demand before him,'' he said.

Surendran alleged that the present LDF government andprevious Congress-led UDF had tried to hurt Sreedharan when heopposed their stand on development of the state.

The BJP leader said Sreedharan's decision to join theBJP indicates that the politics in Kerala is turning in favourof his party.

