Left Menu

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2 per cent while construction of apartment units rose 16.2 per cent.Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, were up 10.4 per cent in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.Even with the January dip, ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand from Americans ready for a bigger house after a year of living in a pandemic will in all likelihood mean a strong year for the housing market in 2021.That push had already begun in 2020 with home construction rising 7 per cent in 2020 to 1.38 million units.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:18 IST
January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.

The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units last month, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2 per cent while construction of apartment units rose 16.2 per cent.

Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, were up 10.4 per cent in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.

Even with the January dip, ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand from Americans ready for a bigger house after a year of living in a pandemic will in all likelihood mean a strong year for the housing market in 2021.

That push had already begun in 2020 with home construction rising 7 per cent in 2020 to 1.38 million units. That was the strongest showing since a housing boom in 2006.

"We still expect recovering demand, low mortgage rates and a shortage of supply to support a healthy rate of new home construction and the risk may be for further upsides surprises," said Nancy, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

Still, Vanden Houten expects the pace of housing construction will moderate somewhat this year as the desire to build collides with high lumber prices and well as a shortage of available land and workers.

Construction fell 12.3 per cent in the Midwest and 11.4 per cent in the West. It dropped 2.5 per cent in the South. The only region of the country that saw an increase last month was the Northeast, where construction rose by 2.3 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian right-wing party leader Jensen to step down

The head of Norways anti-immigration Progress Party will step down in May and will not run for parliament in September this year, she said in a surprise announcement on Thursday. Siv Jensen, 51, served as finance minister from late 2013 to ...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...

Facebook to debunk climate change myths

Facebook on Thursday local time announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation. According to The Hill, the social media outlet is expanding i...

Foreign Secretary Shringla inaugurates Indian Embassy's digital and online library

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday inaugurated the digital and online library of the Indian Embassy here to make around 4,400 books on India easily accessible to Russians.Shringla arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on his first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021