Foundation stone laid for new office of Delhi Legal Metrology department

Delhi Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new office complex of the Legal Metrology department at Vishwas Nagar here.

The new building, which proposes to have state-of-the-art scientific labs duly equipped with modern instruments, is being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at an estimated cost of Rs 5.92 crore. The construction is scheduled to be completed by November this year.

''The commencement of the new office will save precious time and money of approximately one lakh auto and taxi drivers as the existing Taxi Meter Unit from Wazirpur Industrial Area will be shifted to the new building at Vishwas Nagar, which is more centrally located and easily accessible,'' the minister said.

The office, Hussain added, will also bring relief to the people in Delhi -- especially those living in East and North East Delhi -- as the applicants will save a lot of time and effort in getting the necessary verification, stamping and calibration devices done for calibration of the weights and measuring instruments/devices.

The minister also applauded the officers of the Weights & Measures department and the PWD for commencing the project in the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a senior official, the new building will house three zonal offices of the department, six working standard laboratories, one secondary laboratory, one taxi meter unit and office of the controller, Weights & Measures.

The Weights and Measures Department, which undertakes verification/calibration of auto-rickshaws/taxi fare meters, tank lorries, and petrol dispensing units, also conducts regular checking of fare meters of auto rickshaw/taxis on road in association with the State Transport Authority and Delhi Traffic Police.

