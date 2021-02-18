Left Menu

EU sues more countries over air pollution, nature and water

The European Commission said on Thursday it was suing Slovakia for years-long breaches of legal limits on air pollution and started legal action against Germany and Slovenia for falling short on nature conservation and water treatment.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:12 IST
EU sues more countries over air pollution, nature and water
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission said on Thursday it was suing Slovakia for years-long breaches of legal limits on air pollution and started legal action against Germany and Slovenia for falling short on nature conservation and water treatment. Air pollution in Europe has eased in the last decade, but remains the continent's biggest environmental health risk. Fine particulate pollution caused 379,000 premature deaths in the EU in 2018, according to the European Environment Agency.

Brussels has set legal limits on particulate matter since 2005, resulting in a series of legal actions against countries flouting the rules. The commission on Thursday took Slovakia to court for breaching EU particulate matter limits in every year from 2005-2019, except for 2016, in Banskobystricky kraj, a mountainous region in central Slovakia. The eastern city of Kosice breached the limits each year from 2005-2019, except for 2015 and 2016, the commission said.

Slovakia's efforts to fix the problem have failed to reduce pollution in line with legal limits or minimise the length of breaches, it said. Slovakian Environment Minister Jan Budaj said the national and local governments would mobilise support to address air pollution.

"We need a new political and social acceptance to clean the air of Slovakia and I am convinced that we will achieve that," he said. If found guilty, Slovakia would join a list of nine EU states that the bloc's top court has found guilty of illegal air pollution, including Romania, Italy and Sweden. Failure to heed the rules could see those countries face further legal action from the EU to impose financial penalties.

Particulate matter is produced by industry, vehicle emissions and home heating, as well as some agriculture, and is associated with cardiovascular diseases and lung cancer. The commission also sued Germany on Thursday for a "general and persistent" failure to produce sufficient conservation plans for more than 4,000 sites deemed important for protecting nature.

The EU executive also sued Slovenia for not properly treating waste water in four cities and towns before discharging it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...

Pakistan's decision to ban execution of defendants with mental health issue welcomed

UN human rights experts have welcomed a decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban the execution of defendants with mental health conditions. We applaud the Supreme Court for recognising that executing such individuals does not meet t...

Hedge fund boss Odey fails to strike out indecent assault case

A London judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by the lawyer of Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, to throw out an historic indecent assault case early.Crispin Aylett told Hendon Magistrates Court on the se...

Olympics-Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sports inclusion in this years Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021