Karnataka govt to table budget on March 8

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursdaydecided to present the annual budget for the year 2021-22 onMarch 8.

''Budget will be tabled on March8. The budget sessionwill go on till March end,''Karnataka Law and ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after thecabinet meeting.

He said the session will start on March 4 and will go ontill the month end.

There would be a debate on 'One Nation, One Election' onMarch 5.

During the meeting, the cabinet gave its nod for roadconstruction under the Phase-3 of Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana at an estimated cost of Rs 1,848.95 crore.

Under this scheme, 2,201.74 km road laying work will betaken up in the rural areas of the state.

The government decided to establish an Agriculturecollege in Chamarajanagar as announced in the 2018-19 budget.

The work will be completed in three years at an estimatedcost of Rs 35 crore.

The state government also resolved to increase thecompensation to land owners giving up their land forindustrial projects.

The cabinet also gave its approval to amend sections 38and 39 of the Karnataka Money Lenders Act, enhancingpunishment from six months to one year for first timeoffenders and two years and above for repeated offence.

The fine has also been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs50,000.

The state government has decided to upgrade eightmaternal child hospitals and two general hospitals for whichRs 199 crore sanctioned under the National Health Mission.

It also sanctioned Rs 700 crore as payments to thegovernment and private hospitals for treating COVID-19patients till March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)