Assam Rifles seizes tortoises, reptiles, in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles has seized some tortoises, reptiles, exotic seeds and apprehended one person in Mizoram's Champhai district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized 29 leopard tortoises, 38 red-footed tortoises, 17yellow, orange, green iguana, 3 bearded dragon, 3 albino iguana, exotic seeds, and fertilizer in general area of Friendship Bridge along the Tyao River of the district on Thursday, it said.

The apprehended person along with the seized items was handed over to Customs Department for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)