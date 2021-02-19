Left Menu

Shiv Jayanti: Museum named after warrior-king in disrepair

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:39 IST
Shiv Jayanti: Museum named after warrior-king in disrepair
A painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Image courtesy: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of ShivJayanti on Friday, an official of a civic-run museum in Aurangabad named after warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj said the structure and over 3,500 antique objects it holds were in dire need of repairs for the past decade and a half.

The Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Puran VastuSangrahalay director Prakash Purwar told PTI that furniture was decaying due to termites, the roof was leaking at several places, and a fire audit was long overdue.

''There are over 3,500 antiquities, rare coins, and cannons from the era in this museum. Ivory paintings, Marathaera weapons, a painting of artillery legend Ibrahim Gardi, etc are part of the museum's display items,'' he said.

The museum, inaugurated in 1999, now needs a fire audit, and the decay and leaks are making the showcases moist, which in turn could damage the valuables in them, Purwar said.

When contacted, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said the civic body would spend Rs 20 lakh soon for primary repairs.

''The funds are ready and work will be executed through experts,'' Pandey said.

