Circuit house mess during MP CM visit gets official suspended

PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:51 IST
A sub engineer taking care of a circuit house in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after inconvenience was reportedly caused to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who stayed overnight a coupleof days ago, officials said on Friday.

Chouhan had visited the district on Wednesday to meetthe families of the people who died in a bus accident nearPatna village here a day earlier, officials said.

During his stay at the circuit house, the wateroverflowed from an overhead tank for almost an hour from10:30pm on Wednesday, and it got empty at 4:45am on Thursdayand had to be replenished with the help of an underground borepump, an official said.

Mosquitoes too were spotted in the rooms, he added.

After the CM expressed his displeasure at the poorupkeep of the circuit house, Divisional Commissioner RajeshKumar Jain on Thursday suspended sub engineer Babulal Gupta,the structure's caretaker, the official said.

In Tuesday's bus accident, 53 passengers died and onewas missing, while seven, including the driver, survived.

