Dhunseri, Berger may invest Rs 500cr in Bengal's Panagarh industrial park

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Berger Paints and Kolkata-basedDhunseri Group are looking at investing around Rs 500 crore atPanagarh industrial park near the industrial township ofDurgapur and already sought land for their respectiveprojects.

The paints major is contemplating to invest around Rs100 crore to manufacture construction chemicals and putty,sources said.

Dhunseri Ventures plans to set up a packaging materialunit primarily for food processing, cosmetics, personal careand pharmaceuticals industries at an estimated cost of Rs 400crore, they said.

Berger has received in-principle approval for 22 acresof land from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporationwhile Dhunseri Ventures, formerly known as Dhunseri Petrochemwhich is into petrochemicals business, sought 38 acres in theindustrial park, sources said.

The plant of Berger Paints would be its third unit inWest Bengal. The other two are located at Shibpur in Howrahdistrict and Rishra in Hooghly district.

Berger Paints entered the construction chemicalssegment in 2019 by acquiring STP Ltd.

Dhunseri has its petrochemical plant at Haldia in thestate and the company is seeking land at the industrial parkfor its downstream project.

