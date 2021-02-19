Left Menu

Post temple demolition, makeshift structure comes up in Chandni Chowk; mayor says done by 'devotees'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:49 IST
Post temple demolition, makeshift structure comes up in Chandni Chowk; mayor says done by 'devotees'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly a month-and-a-half after a Hanuman temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk was demolished by authorities, a ''makeshift structure'' has come up at the site which, NDMC mayor Jai Prakash claimed, has been erected by ''devotees''.

The mayor, who performed a 'puja' at the site, said while the due process may not have been followed, devotees' 'astha' (faith) has to be respected.

The structure has come up on the central verge of the main Chandni Chowk road where the old Hanuman temple existed before it was demolished in January following a court order to pave the way for beautification work in the area.

Some locals claimed the makeshift steel temple was erected in the early hours of Friday and CCTV cameras in the area were switched off.

The Delhi government, whose Public Works Department (PWD) is carrying out the Chandni Chowk beautification project, said in a statement, ''We are examining the issue.'' Police said they received information about the makeshift structure being erected in the area around 8 am on Friday.

After reaching the spot, police personnel inspected the temple and made inquires, they said.

The police personnel asked the priest and locals if permission for erecting the makeshift structure was taken from the government agency which owns the land and were told that they did it with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, they added.

To carry out any civil work in an authorised area, due permission is needed from concerned authorities.

Chandni Chowk, a historic area from the Mughal era, is a dense hub of traders and old havelis, and a prime tourist attraction in the national capital. It falls under the jurisdiction of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

NDMC mayor Prakash said, ''The makeshift structure has been erected by devotees of Ram ji and Hanuman ji. While the due process may not have been followed, we have to respect their 'astha'.'' When the old temple was demolished, he said, the idol of Lord Hanuman was handed over to the priest at his request and it has been reinstalled.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who also visited the makeshift temple, said the faith of thousands of people of this area is linked to the Hanuman temple.

''Now people will again start getting Lord Hanuman's blessings and the recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' will also resume,'' he said.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, ''Chandni Chowk will be decked up tomorrow (Saturday) and a special 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital will be held at the temple,'' he said.

Taking to Twitter, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said he will visit the temple on Saturday to pray for world peace.

Earlier in January, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP had blamed each other for the demolition of the temple.

The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project seeks to beautify the nearly 1.5-km stretch of the famous street from Red Fort traffic intersection to Fatehpuri Masjid with pedestrianisation norms for the ease of visitors.

It is being executed by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, led by the Delhi government in conjunction with other agencies including the Delhi Metro and the NDMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP takes up teachers' salary issue in poll-bound West Bengal, conducts protest march highlighting demands

By Joymala Bagchi With Assembly polls drawing close in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has taken up the cudgels on behalf of teachers in the state who have intensified their protest against the state government demanding regular...

JKEDI inks MoU with HED, 'We HUB' for promoting startups, entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute JKEDI and Higher Education Department HED on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, an official spokesman said.Sepa...

Ukraine says taking oil product pipeline from Russia back into state hands

Ukraine is taking back into state hands a pipeline pumping oil products from Russia to Europe, it said on Friday, as it imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin.Medvedchuks office ...

HC notice to SIC on Rajiv case convict's Dutt remission plea

The Bombay High Court has issuednotice to the Maharashtra State Information Commission on aplea filed last year by a convict in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case seeking details of the early release ofactor Sanjay Dutt convicted in the 199...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021