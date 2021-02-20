Left Menu

NASA/JAXA astronauts to conduct two spacewalks to upgrade space station

The Feb 28 spacewalk will be conducted by Rubins and Glover, who will assemble and install modification kits required for upcoming solar array upgrades. On the other hand, the March 5 spacewalk will be conducted by Rubins and Noguchi who will venture outside the orbiting outpost to vent ammonia from the Early Ammonia System and complete several other tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-02-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 07:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Expedition 64 crew members will be conducting two spacewalks on Sunday, February 28, and Friday, March 5, to continue upgrades on the International Space Station, the 235th and 236th in the history of station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades, NASA said on Saturday.

NASA flight engineers Kate Rubins and Victor Glover along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi will conduct the upcoming spacewalks.

The Feb 28 spacewalk will be conducted by Rubins and Glover, who will assemble and install modification kits required for upcoming solar array upgrades. On the other hand, the March 5 spacewalk will be conducted by Rubins and Noguchi who will venture outside the orbiting outpost to vent ammonia from the Early Ammonia System and complete several other tasks.

Live coverage of the upcoming spacewalks will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Meanwhile, the Expedition 64 crew is gearing up for the arrival of a U.S. resupply ship - Cygnus. Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter has been scheduled to launch from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on February 20, 2021, at 12:36 p.m. ET to the orbiting lab. The resupply ship will deliver about 8,000 pounds of science experiments, station hardware and crew supplies to the space station.

