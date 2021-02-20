There is development of inflation in country: Rahul Gandhi

There is development of inflation in country: Rahul GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:56 IST
New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP government over rising inflation and the hike in petrol and diesel prices.
''Development of inflation,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, and attached a picture of the problems suffered by common people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP government should name the day petrol and diesel prices do not rise as ''achha din'' (good day) as all other days are 'expensive'.
''The BJP government should rename that day of the week as 'Good Day' when diesel and petrol do not increase. Because, due to rising inflation, the rest of the days are 'expensive days' for common people,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress has been demanding that the tax on petrol and diesel be reduced and the common people given relief in prices of fuel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. House punishes Republican congresswoman over incendiary remarks
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'bodies of four TN fishermen found in Palk Strait'
Farmers forced to fight for their rights, Centre responsible for situation: Congress MP
Bengal Congress seeks Sonia Gandhi's nod for alliance with ISF
Nana Patole appointed Maharashtra Congress president