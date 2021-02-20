Left Menu

SDMC plans to use abandoned rail containers for running schools, dispensaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In an innovative move, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to reuse abandoned railway containers to run schools, dispensaries and toilet facilities, its mayor said on Saturday.

In a virtual meeting with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, South Delhi Mayor Anamika requested the ministry to provide rail containers which are not in use, abandoned or lying unattended for making schools, dispensaries and toilets, officials said.

The Mayor said Goyal has assured that the containers would be provided as soon as possible.

She said that with the unique initiative, the SDMC will be able to ensure healthcare and education services in unauthorised colonies, where hospital and school facilities are not available.

According to Anamika, the move will also help in providing services in nearest locality of people living in such areas.

The mayor said that SDMC can make small-size hospitals, dispensaries and schools in these containers at a low budget and deploy corporation staff.

In the meeting, the mayor also asked for providing land, along railway tracks so that public toilets could be constructed by the SDMC.

She said many people use railway tracks and surrounding areas for open defecation and urination. This move will help in maintaining cleanliness in such localities, she said.

