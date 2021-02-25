Left Menu

Helicopters, firefighters battle 2 forest fires in Japan

One man suffered burns and was hospitalized, and firefighters have been deployed, said Hitomi Hirokami, an official at Kiryu in Gunma prefecture, about 100 kilometers 60 miles northwest of Tokyo. Another fire has been raging in nearby Ashikaga in Tochigi prefecture, where 207 households have been asked to evacuate, said spokesman Minoru Takayama.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:09 IST
Helicopters, firefighters battle 2 forest fires in Japan
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

A forest fire broke out in a rural area north of Tokyo on Thursday, near another blaze burning for a fourth day. One man suffered burns and was hospitalized, and firefighters have been deployed, said Hitomi Hirokami, an official at Kiryu in Gunma prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Tokyo. News footage showed smoke billowing upward from the hills. Another fire has been raging in nearby Ashikaga in Tochigi prefecture, where 207 households have been asked to evacuate, said spokesman Minoru Takayama. Firefighters were working on the ground, while military helicopters were dousing the area. No one has been injured. The two fires are not directly related, but the area has not had much rain lately, causing flames to spread, officials said. An evacuation order for Ashikaga was first issued Tuesday for about 50 households, underlining how the stricken area was growing. The cause of the fire was unclear, but there's a rest stop for hikers in an area where it's believed to have started. Three evacuation centers were set up with social distancing measures and disinfectants and everyone is wearing masks, Takayama said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emami ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for newly launched soaps, hand washes

New Delhi, Feb 25 PTI FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for newly launched soaps and hand washes.Emami Ltd begins 2021 with a significant endorsement deal as it sign...

EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout - (A)

European Union leaders are gathering Thursday to try to inject new energy into the blocs lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.The leaders will meet via vi...

Debilitating 'long-COVID' may have severe health, social impacts - WHO

Thousands of COVID-19 patients continue to suffer serious, debilitating and lingering symptoms many months after their initial bout of infection, with major social, health and economic consequences, European health experts said on Thursday....

Rights group to hold online discussion on political freedom in Tibet, East Turkistan, HK on Feb 28

A pro-Tibet group named Global Alliance For Tibet and Persecuted Minorities GMPM has scheduled a panel discussion on February 28 to highlight the ongoing human right abuses in Tibet, East Turkistan and Hong Kong. The topic for the online di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021