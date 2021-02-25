Left Menu

Day temperatures rise in parts of UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The weather remained dry with day temperature rising in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Thursday.

The maximum temperatures rose appreciably in Allahabad, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow divisions but there was no major change in other divisions over the state. Jhansi was the hottest place in the state as the maximum temperature there settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius while the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius in Fursatganj.

According to the Met office forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry across the state on Friday.

