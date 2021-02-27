Left Menu

Goa Assembly's budget session to begin from March 24

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-02-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:07 IST
Goa Assembly's budget session to begin from March 24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly will be held between March 24 and April 16, an official said on Saturday.

A notification about it has been issued, he said.

The session will have a total of 13 sittings, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and the holy days of the Lent season observed by Christians, the senior official from the legislature department said.

The Lent season this year began on February 17 and will end on April 3.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the budget on March 24, the first day of the session, the official said.

During the session, the opposition parties are likely to target the BJP-ruled government over three infrastructure projects in the state - proposed highway expansion, railway track doubling, and laying of the power transmission line.

Various NGOs and opposition parties in the state have been opposing these projects, alleging that the government wants to convert the state into a coal hub. They also say that these projects will damage the environment.

The opposition is also likely to target the government over the state's economic condition in the wake of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

Explosives scare near Ambani's house: cops looking for other car

Two days after a vehicle with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here, police are looking for the other car which had been seen at the spot, an official said on Saturday.The Crime Branch of Mumbai police ...

One killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital

One person was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Ukraines emergency service said on Saturday.The explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime ...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021