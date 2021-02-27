MP: Illegal building demolished by controlled blast in Bhopal

An illegally constructed three- storey commercial complex was demolished using controlled implosion in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Saturday, an official said.

A joint team from the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation demolished the illegal structure in Jansahyog Housing Society colony in Khajurikala area, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Vineet Tiwari told PTI.

Advertisement

The building was constructed on the land, which was sold to two persons without the approval of directors of the society, the official said.

For two decades, several members of the society had been deprived of their plots on which the structure was built illegally, he said.

The under-construction building was demolished using controlled implosion by experts, the official said.

The building was constructed on around 6,000 sq ft area, while the built-up area of the structure was about 18,000 sq ft, he said, adding that now the other members will be able to get their plots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)