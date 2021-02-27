Car parked at Maha MP's event venue catches fire, no injuries

A car parked near the programme venue of Bhiwandi BJP Lok Sabha MP Kapil Patil caught fire on Saturday afternoon, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, an official said.

The MP's spokesperson said the car was part of his convoy and was parked along the road near the programme venue in Shahad near Kalyan in Thane district.

''The incident took place around 12:30pm. No one was injured. The car was completely gutted in the fire that started all of a sudden by itself,'' he added.

