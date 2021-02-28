Left Menu

Madagascar Prez inaugurates advanced digital cobalt therapy machine Bhabhatron-II donated by India

PTI | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:42 IST
Madagascar Prez inaugurates advanced digital cobalt therapy machine Bhabhatron-II donated by India
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SE_Rajoelina)

Underlining cooperation in the health sector, India has donated an advanced telecobalt machine for cancer treatment, developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, to the island nation of Madagascar.

The advanced digital cobalt therapy machine 'Bhabhatron-II' was inaugurated at the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital (HJRA) in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar by President Andry Rajoelina this week.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajoelina said cancer is a disease that affects more and more people in our society and is one of the leading causes of mortality, according to a press release.

India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar, addressing the audience at the inauguration, said cancer is a major health problem affecting a large number of people globally.

Kumar said that during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Madagascar in March 2018, it was announced that the Bhabhatron machine would be donated to Madagascar, which is one of the few countries to have received the Bhabhatron-II radio therapy machine from India. "This reflects growing ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours under our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region," Kumar said.

Rajoelina added that cancer is often poorly treated because of lack of screening and oncology treatment facilities. ''Majority of people affected by cancer had no other option than medical evacuation. Obviously, under these conditions, health had become a privilege and no longer a right. The setting up of this centre, therefore, is a real solution to facilitate and allow the oncology treatment for Malagasy people in Madagascar,'' Rajoelina said.

Rajoelina expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its donation of the radiotherapy device.

"The Malagasy State is pursuing its mission and this radiotherapy centre is a great step towards improving the quality of life of the population and the modernisation of the health system in Madagascar," Rajoelina said.

The machine has been functional at HJRA since January and has the capacity to treat 50 patients per day.

Kumar added that more Malagasy nationals in need of treatment will be able to benefit from the advanced cancer treatment machine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDA will form next govt in Puducherry, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that National Democratic Alliance NDA is going to form next government under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the upcoming elections, adding that Congress party is disintegrating not only i...

Travis Scott extends support to Houston residents affected by Texas freeze amid pandemic

In an act of kindness, American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott recently extended support to those impacted due to the Texas winter freeze amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by providing them with emergency food assistance. According to ...

Research scholar of National Chemical Lab found killed in Pune

A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.The police rushe...

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021