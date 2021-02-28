Three labourers killed after wall falls on them in UP

Three labourers died on Sunday evening when the wall of an under-construction house fell on them in Kotwali police station area here, police said.

SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey said that the incident took place at around 8 pm in Kiratsagar area when the wall of an under-construction a house collapsed and it fell on the three labourers, who died.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained but they are in the age group of 30-35 years.

