Three labourers killed after wall falls on them in UP

Three labourers died on Sunday evening when the wall of an under-construction house fell on them in Kotwali police station area here, police said.
SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey said that the incident took place at around 8 pm in Kiratsagar area when the wall of an under-construction a house collapsed and it fell on the three labourers, who died.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained but they are in the age group of 30-35 years.
