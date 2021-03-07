FROM THE FIELD: The women fighting for Generation Equality
It will take around 130 years to reach gender parity in key areas such as politics and the boardroom, but 13 extraordinary women, who have been profiled in a UN exhibition are showing how opportunities can be created for all women and girls.UN News | Updated: 07-03-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 11:35 IST
A new generation of women are taking power into their own hands, undaunted by grim statistics showing the glacially slow progress towards gender equality.
These trailblazers include sixteen-year-old Anna Lavreniuk from Ukraine, who is raising awareness about gender equality as head of her school council, undeterred by common stereotypes that boys make better leaders.
And Munnira Katongole, a South African activist fighting for social change and climate justice, and for a fair transition to a clean economy, informed by the voices and needs of all people.
Launched ahead of International Women’s Day, marked annually on 8 March meet more of the inspiring women featured in the exhibition, “I Lead by Example. I am Generation Equality”.
