10 roads built with Indian grant inaugurated in Nepal's Terai
Ten roads built using Indian grant assistance of Rs 800 crore were inaugurated in southern Nepal's Terai region on Wednesday.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basant Kumar Nembang jointly dedicated the roads to the people of the Himalayan nation.
The roadways were built under the 'Government of India funding and Government of Nepal implementation' modality, according to an official statement.
The roads, located in seven border districts of Province 1, 2 and 5, connect major towns located on the East-West highway along the India-Nepal border. The project implementation was done as per the specifications of the Department of Roads, Nepal. Each road is seven metre-wide with two-metre shoulders.
The motorways also include drainage, footpaths, railings, road signage, markings, among other fittings.
