Left Menu

Activists hail SC's stay on cutting of mangroves for bridge in Mumbai

We hope they will redesign the project properly, he said. Another environment activist Godfrey Pimenta claimed authorities adopt shortcuts without obtaining the prior permission in the majority of the cases involving the environment and that they feel they are above the law. The Supreme Court has correctly restrained the authorities from cutting the mangroves.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:13 IST
Activists hail SC's stay on cutting of mangroves for bridge in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Bridges can be constructed without destroying mangroves, environment activists have said while hailing the Supreme Court's decision to stay cutting of mangroves for the construction of a bridge in the Andheri suburb of Mumbai.

The activists are now hopeful that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will redesign the project.

The BMC had planned to construct a bridge connecting the Yari Road junction and Lokhandwala backroad in the Versova area of Andheri to reduce vehicular congestion and travel time for citizens.

Some Versova residents had filed a Public Interest Litigation against the project in the Bombay High Court, which dismissed the PIL in December 2020, following which they moved the SC to challenge the order.

The apex court recently stayed the cutting of mangroves in the area for the construction of the bridge.

Talking to PTI, Mumbai-based environment activist Zoru Bhathena hailed the SC's judgment and said the BMC knows that bridges can be built without destroying mangroves or causing damage to the environment.

''All they need is a proper design. We hope they will redesign it (the project) properly,'' he said.

Another environment activist Godfrey Pimenta claimed authorities adopt shortcuts without obtaining prior permission in the majority of the cases involving the environment and that they feel they are above the law.

''The Supreme Court has correctly restrained the authorities from cutting the mangroves. We welcome the SC's decision,'' he said.

Activist Stalin D, however, said ''the respite (from cutting mangroves) is temporary''.

''Too many mangroves have been lost to various projects. The government must ensure environmental sustainability in every project. Hollow unscientific promises on paper are used to destroy the coastal ecology,'' Stalin said.

He also hailed the SC's decision to overrule the High Court's ''the unjust decision'' to impose a fine on citizens fighting for the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Incs acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after Facebook told the countrys competition watchdog it would not be offering any concessions to address antitrust concerns.The Competition a...

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.The com...

Themes and spirit of 'Nomadland' relevant in any part of world: Chloe Zhao

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao says the themes explored in her multiple Oscar-nominated movie Nomadland are universal in nature and can connect with anyone in the world.Based on Jessica Bruders book of the same name, the film feature Academy Award wi...

Parks in Delhi under BJP-ruled MCDs will turn barren soon due to negligence: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Thursday claimed that around 14,500 parks in Delhi under the supervision of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations will turn barren and contribute to pollution due to negligence.A response from the BJP was not immed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021