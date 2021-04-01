Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park
A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthans Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest guards. The cub, which was last seen on March 26, was moving with her mother T-60.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:49 IST
A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.
The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest guards. "Most likely, the cub was killed in a fight with another big cat because there were canine marks on its neck," Field Director TC Verma said. He said the carcass was disposed of near the Rajbagh chowky after the post-mortem. The cub, which was last seen on March 26, was moving with her mother T-60.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sawaimadhopur
- Gandhra Deh
- Rajasthan
- tiger cub
- T-60
- Ranthambore
- TC Verma
ALSO READ
20 held in Rajasthan in connection with gang rape of minor girl
Greenko Energy to develop Rs 30,000 cr hybrid project in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Woman admitted in hospital ICU sexually assaulted, male nurse held
Rajasthan: Woman admitted in hospital ICU sexually assaulted, male nursing staff held
Rajasthan minister rejects phone tapping claims, says CM will resign if allegations proven right