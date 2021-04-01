Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park

A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.

The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest guards. "Most likely, the cub was killed in a fight with another big cat because there were canine marks on its neck," Field Director TC Verma said. He said the carcass was disposed of near the Rajbagh chowky after the post-mortem. The cub, which was last seen on March 26, was moving with her mother T-60.

