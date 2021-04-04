MP: Leopardess found dead in Bandhavgarh, tigress suspected

A leopardess was found dead in Patour range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's (BTR) buffer zone near Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

A sniffer dog which was deployed at the site successfully led forest department officials to the remains of a devoured calf and pug marks of a tigress, said BTR Field Director Vincent Raheem.

''Evidence at the spot suggests the leopardess may have killed the calf and was eating it when the tigress arrived and picked up a fight in which the leopardess was killed. The leopardess, around two-and-half years old, was cremated as per standard rules,'' he added.

