MP: Leopardess found dead in Bandhavgarh, tigress suspected

MP: Leopardess found dead in Bandhavgarh, tigress suspectedPTI | Umaria | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:12 IST
A leopardess was found dead in Patour range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's (BTR) buffer zone near Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.
A sniffer dog which was deployed at the site successfully led forest department officials to the remains of a devoured calf and pug marks of a tigress, said BTR Field Director Vincent Raheem.
''Evidence at the spot suggests the leopardess may have killed the calf and was eating it when the tigress arrived and picked up a fight in which the leopardess was killed. The leopardess, around two-and-half years old, was cremated as per standard rules,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Vincent Raheem
- Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's
- Patour
- Umaria
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Candidates stage semi-nude protest against exam 'irregularities'
Farmers will sell produce at MRP not MSP, says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister
Madhya Pradesh: 12 women, man killed in auto-bus collision
Congress chief appoints five Madhya Pradesh DDC presidents
Madhya Pradesh: 12 women and a man killed in auto rickshaw-bus collision in Gwalior: Police.